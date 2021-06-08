Dropping hints? Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola gave a cryptic “life” update amid rumors she split from fiancé Christian Biscardi.

“My vibe right now is just living life,” Sammi, 34, mouthed over audio of Kourtney Kardashian in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, June 6. The influencer delivered other iconic lines from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star including, “We’re just here to live life,” and, “I’m here to live life.”

The MTV alum seemingly responded to questions she’s been receiving from fans in the comment sections of her social media profiles wondering what’s been going on with Christian, 31.

The New Jersey native has stayed hush-hush about her relationship status since breakup rumors began swirling in early June. Sammi and Christian unfollowed each other on Instagram. In addition, the businessman deleted all of his Instagram photos with his fiancée from his feed. While there are still photos of the pair on his Facebook, he switched his relationship status to be private.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 and were planning to wed in 2020. However, they had to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neither confirmed the original or rescheduled date of their nuptials, but the bride-to-be shared plenty of planning updates, including where she found her wedding dress.

Courtesy of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola/Instagram

Some fans pointed out that because Sammi is potentially single now — and since her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced he would not be returning for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation amid personal issues — that there may be a chance that Sammi would eventually change her mind and agree to return to the series.

Sammi appeared on the MTV show from 2009 to 2012 and dated Ronnie, 35, off-and-on from 2009 to 2016, but she opted not to join the cast for the Family Vacation spinoff in 2018. She released a statement via Instagram at the time, pointing to her relationship with Christian and her history with Ron as a large reason for her decision.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS,” the Sweetheart Coast founder explained.

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”