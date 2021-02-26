Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Transformation From ‘Jersey Shore’ to Now

She may have gotten her start on Jersey Shore, but it looks like Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has left her days on reality TV behind her for good. Over 10 years after she made her television debut, the former MTV personality has changed a lot — and that may have something to do with the fact that Sammi is living her best life outside of the public eye.

After deciding against returning to the franchise for the spin-off series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the New Jersey native is planning to tie the knot with fiancé Christian Biscardi and focused on other exciting ventures. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sammi and Christian, who got engaged in March 2019, have yet to say “I do.”

When it comes to her relationship with her former costars, Us Weekly reported in October 2019 that Sammi was keeping her distance. While the brunette beauty helped costar Deena Cortese celebrate her bridal shower back in the day, none of the Jersey Shore roommates made the cut for Sammi’s bridal party. “Some of the cast members have tried reaching out, but she hasn’t responded to them lately,” a source told the publication. “They would really like to still be friends.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino revealed in March 2020 they’re not even sure they’re invited to Sammi’s wedding. “[We] don’t know,” they revealed during an episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast. “We did invite her to our wedding, and I think we got the decline button,” The Sitch explained, noting Sammi did send them “a nice gift.”

In April 2020, Deena explained to In Touch that she and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley hadn’t spoken to Sammi “in a while,” adding that “it sucks.”

The Jersey Shore alum doesn’t seem to be any worse off for the loss! She’s been cuddling up to her man, starting a YouTube channel documenting their life and “shredding for the wedding.” Her workout routine has her running miles, chugging healthy smoothies and sharing sweaty gym selfies. When the time comes to walk down the aisle, this gal will be ready and fabulous.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s total transformation over the years.