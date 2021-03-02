She’s found her sweetie! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is blissfully in love with her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, and is proud to show it. After her tumultuous relationship with former costar Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, we’re happy to see her in a healthy arrangement.

The perfect couple, who announced their engagement in March 2019, seem to be going strong while getting ready for their upcoming nuptials. Sammi and Christian were supposed to tie the knot in March 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their reception was pushed back.

Shortly after the New Jersey native shared her engagement news, several fans reached out to congratulate her. “Wedding ready! Beautiful,” one user wrote.

However, others couldn’t help but ask her to make her return to reality TV. “Sammi, I am beyond happy for you so glad you moved on and your boo is HOT, and you look fabulous. You really need a spinoff show I would so watch. Love you,” one follower commented. “Good decision to stay off the show — too much craziness,” another offered.

Sammi and Christian are constantly posting adorable couple photos for all to see, although she remains absent from the public eye. Since her TV debut over 10 years ago, she has stayed out of the spotlight and declined her invitation to return for the hit Jersey Shore spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” Sammi wrote on Instagram at the time, referencing her split from Ronnie. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

Speaking with In Touch, Sammi’s former costars Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed they’ve “drifted apart” from Sammi. “It sucks,” Snooki admitted.

Even though Sammi is apparently over her days at the Jersey Shore, it’s clear she’s over the moon with her new normal.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s cutest photos with her fiancé, Christian Biscardi.