Numbers do the talking in economics. If information were a landscape, then its real purpose would be akin to taking researchers, and other interested individuals, up to a point on that landscape. Once there, it’s up to one’s own desire for digging out the truth and seeking information that lies beneath the surface that yields path-breaking results. Knowing this difference is what separates a good investor from a poor one. Savo Vukcevic, world’s youngest hedge-fund manager certainly knows how to dig deeper. Here he shares his tips on success, profit and how to be an alpha investor.

Success should reap success

For Vukcevic, success is not a single goal. He has seen many investors aim for something and once having achieved that, found themselves at sea about what to do next. For him, success is a continuous process. He says, “I believe that one success should be the beginning of another. Success is a journey and as an investor, my job is to walk that journey with firm and strong steps.”

Profit is what profit does

The word profit in a capitalist society is often looked down upon. People who work for profit are seen as oppressors and opportunists. For Vukcevic, profit is a means to an end. He says, “As an investor I rely heavily on good research and while my instincts have become sharp over the years, I still like a team to help me out. This means, I must be able to spend what it takes to hire top-notch researchers. This is where I dip into my profits. Good researchers, get good results and good results take our world forward in the right direction.”

Become an alpha investor

For the youngest hedge-fund investor, being an alpha in business has less to do with appearance and more to do with action. Vukcevic says, “An alpha investor is first a calculated thinker. It’s in my mind that I can ways to forge my path ahead. I can review my options, chart my territory and find ways that others will either run into accidentally or never discover at all.”

Savo Vukcevic’s three-pronged approach is radical and practical at the same time.