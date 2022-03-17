Scarlett Johansson revealed that she would not have dated her husband, Colin Jost, in high school, saying in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, March 15, that he looked too much like her brothers.

“Would high school ScarJo be into high school Colin?” host Drew Barrymore asked as she showed the Black Widow star, 37, a high school yearbook photo of her husband, 39, sporting a plaid button-up and strong middle part.

“Umm, I don’t think so, no,” Scarlett said. “Personally, my brother had that same haircut, both of my brothers, and I just can’t. There’s no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like, ‘I’ll try this’?”

In the interview, the actress also discussed meeting the comedian several times on the set of SNL before the two eventually got together in 2017.

“It was just the timing was good. When we met, the timing was right,” Scarlett said. “He’s a very — I think — a cute guy, but the other times that I was there, I was in a relationship and I was not [looking]. This time, it was the timing [that] was right. He looked differently to me because I was available.”

Courtesy of Shutterstock

Colin and Scarlett welcomed their 7-month-old son Cosmo in August 2021. However, the couple are particularly private about their family life.

While Colin is a first-time father, Scarlet is also mother to 7-year-old Rose, whom she shares with Romain Duariac. Scarlett was married to Romain from 2014 to 2017 and Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Colin and Scarlett tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony at the bride’s home in Palisades, New York.

“He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic,” Scarlett told People in 2019. She added about Colin’s proposal, “I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still [a] beautiful moment. It was very personal… It was a special moment… I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”