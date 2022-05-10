Alliance of the reality TV villains? Scott Disick was spotted with a “mystery woman” leaving Miami hotspot Papi Steak at 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, but Bachelor Nation was quick to identify the woman as Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios.

The Talentless founder, 38, wore a brown backward baseball cap and a casual black hoodie, while Corinne, 30, opted for a black leather jacket and mini skirt. The pair left in the early hours of the morning with the Bachelor in Paradise star photographed getting in the back seat of the E! alum’s vehicle.

The season 21 contestant who competed on The Bachelor when Nick Viall was the lead, was known for stirring the pot while on the series — something Scott knows a thing or two about doing in his reality TV career.

Fans on Reddit were quick to ship a potential Bachelor/Kardashian crossover. One user wrote, “If this is Corinne’s foray into being on The Kardashians, I’m INTO IT.” Another penned, “I would love to see Corinne take on Kris Omg.”

Scott previously admitted it would be a “big step” to date someone “age-appropriate” in a conversation with Khloé Kardashian on the Hulu series, The Kardashians, and Corinne does fit the bill.

The Flip It Like Disick star was previously rumored to be in a relationship with model, Rebecca Donaldson, 27, and was linked to the British model only days prior. While the pair have yet to comment on their romance, the rumored flames made their red carpet debut in April for the premiere of The Kardashians.

Scott recently hung out with another TV personality formerly known as Kim Kardashian’s ex-BFF, Larsa Pippen, last week while in Miami. The two reality stars were spotted hanging out poolside at Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, and fans were quick to speculate a romantic meetup.

However, the Bravo star quickly cleared up that the two are just “really good friends.” “Whenever he’s here [in Miami], he calls me and we always meet up for lunch,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, told Page Six on Thursday, May 5. “We’ve been friends for a long time.”

Despite Larsa’s falling from the Kardashian’s inner circle, she holds no bad blood toward the famous family. She recently commented on Kim’s controversial 2022 Met Gala look and said the SKIMS founder looked “so good.”