Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin gave a subtle show of support to his former flame Kourtney Kardashian amid news of the reality star’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Although she didn’t congratulate the couple on social media, Amelia hit the heart button to “like” Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram post celebrating the pair’s union on Monday, October 18, captioned, “LOVE conquers all things.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and Blink-182 rocker, 45, got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, over the weekend on Sunday, October 17.

Travis popped the question to Kourtney with a dazzling diamond ring while surrounded by hundreds of red roses and lit candles alongside the ocean. The mom of three, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Forever @travisbarker.”

Just weeks before the engagement, Amelia, 20, and Scott, 38, broke up in September following his alleged leaked direct message drama with Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima, putting an end to the former couple’s 11-month romance.

Amelia and Scott’s relationship “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” an insider told Life & Style post-split, but the DM ordeal “is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Younes, 28, made headlines when he posted screenshots of an alleged Instagram exchange with Scott, in which the Flip It Like Disick alum wrote, “Yo, is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Scott was allegedly commenting on a photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing during their European vacation.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied, later writing in his caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.” Younes and Kourtney split in 2020 after dating since 2018. As for Scott, he was in an on-off romance with the Poosh founder from 2006 to 2015.

While the Kar-Jenners look forward to planning a wedding for Kourtney and Travis, another insider told In Touch that Scott “found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it.”