Mixed emotions! Scott Disick is sending his sincerest congratulations to ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie amid her engagement to Elliot Grainge — but he’s more focused on ex Kourtney Kardashian’s impending nuptials to Travis Barker.

“Scott has moved on from Sofia. It’s been almost two years since they broke up,” a source told Us Weekly. “He would … just wish her well. He’s not heartbroken over this, that’s for sure.”

Shutterstock (2)

“He’s way more heartbroken over Kourtney’s engagement to Travis,” the source added.

This news comes just one day after Sofia, 23, announced her engagement to her record executive boyfriend.

After Scott, 38, and Sofia called it quits in August 2020, the model began dating Elliot, 28, before making their relationship Instagram official in April 2021.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia wrote alongside a photo of Elliot on one knee as she announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20.

Shortly after the news of their engagement broke, Scott seemingly reacted on social media.

“In the 305 just call me good luck chuck,” the Talentless founder captioned an Instagram post of himself driving a speedboat in Miami, subtly referring to the 2007 film Good Luck Chuck starring Dane Cook.

In the flick, the comedian stars as the title character, Chuck, who sleeps with women and immediately afterward, they find their “one true love.”

Aside from Sofia, another of Scott’s exes recently got some new bling on that finger. Scott and Kourtney, 43, had a famous on-again, off-again relationship from 2006 to 2015, which fans witnessed on Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Throughout their time together, they welcomed three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

After their split, however, the Poosh founder found love again with the Blink-182 drummer, and after less than a year of dating, the pair became engaged in October 2021.

“He found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it,” a source previously told In Touch about Scott’s reaction to their engagement at the time.

As for Scott’s love life, he is currently linked to model Rebecca Donaldson. He is “trying to find a woman he can settle down with,” another insider told Life & Style in December 2021.