Beach getaway. Scott Disick was spotted hanging out with bikini-clad ladies in Miami just one week after his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, was hospitalized.

Scott, 39, soaked up the sun while hanging out on a beach with several women on Monday, July 4. The Kardashians star kept a low profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses and he covered up in a long sleeve flannel shirt and shorts.

While the New York native kept his clothes on, the women in his group flaunted their figures in tiny bikinis.

Scott spent the holiday in Miami just days after Travis, 46, was hospitalized on June 28. The Blink-182 drummer broke his silence regarding the medical emergency via his Instagram Stories on July 2.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” Travis wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The musician added that he was “very grateful” to have received “intensive treatment” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Kourtney, 43, also addressed the situation via her own Instagram Stories post. “Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes, we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together, and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

The reality star – who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott – went on to thank the doctors at Cedars-Sinai “for taking such wonderful care” of her and Travis. She concluded, “It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude of feeling I have inside me.”

Travis appears to now be in better shape, as Kourtney revealed they took a trip to the beach on July 4.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Scott and his company at the beach in Miami.