Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian Why He and Sofia Richie Broke Up: ‘We Come With Baggage’

Sharing his side of the story. Scott Disick confides in Kourtney Kardashian about his split from ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie and reveals why he thinks their romance fizzled out in a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“What’s going on with you and Sofia? I heard you guys are on a break,” Kourtney, 41, questions the Talentless founder, 37, in a teaser clip that dropped on Tuesday, March 16. The Poosh founder also asks how he is coping with the relationship change.

“I don’t know. I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think [to be with you or to be with me], but it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage,” Scott begins.

The father of three, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney, hints he and Sofia both noticed a shift as the months went on. “And it’s definitely not easy that [Kourtney and I] see each other, work together and are friends,” Scott explains. “When you first get with someone, everybody is making changes … but then, when it sinks in, and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

News of the pair’s split broke in August 2020, marking the second time Scott and Sofia spent time apart in three months. “She is making it a point to do her own thing,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. Prior to that, In Touch confirmed Scott and the model, 22, broke up on May 27 after nearly three years together.

Shutterstock (3)

Since then, Scott has entered a new relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, who he was first linked to in October 2020. The social media influencer recently gushed over Scott as her “dream man” alongside a loved-up photo of them, and before that, the couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

It seems Sofia is also moving on romantically post-Scott. She was spotted kissing a mystery man — later identified as Gil Ofer — in Miami, Florida, in February 2021. As for Kourtney, she’s now in a budding relationship with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!