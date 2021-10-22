Scott Disick was spotted enjoying a fun evening out with a blonde influencer — identified as model Elizabeth Grace Lindley by Daily Mail — during his first public sighting since his ex Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Travis Barker.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, appeared to be carefree while at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood and the pair “left together in a chauffeured car,” eyewitnesses told the publication, which published photos from the outing on Thursday, October 21.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The woman was clad in a black minidress for their night on the town in L.A., wearing a pair of matching knee-high boots as they were seen chatting amongst themselves. Disick wore a zip-up hoodie, camouflage cargo pants and sneakers.

Disick has been keeping a low profile following news that Kardashian, 42, got engaged to the Blink-182 rocker, 45, at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, on October 17.

Although he has posted on social media, Disick has yet to speak out publicly about the engagement. “After school break down with Reign,” the dad of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kardashian, captioned an Instagram Stories post on October 20.

Disick was last romantically linked to girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin but the couple split in September following an 11-month relationship.

Hamlin’s mom, Lisa Rinna, recently elaborated on their breakup during part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, revealing the DMs that Disick allegedly sent Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima did have an impact.

Shutterstock

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Rinna said during the special, which aired on Wednesday, October 20, alluding to the messages where Disick allegedly commented to Bendjima about Kardashian and Barker’s PDA on their Italy vacation.

“There’s never one reason why, I think, people split up,” Rinna, 58, added of Disick and Hamlin, 20. “You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

Disick and Kardashian were known for having an on-and-off romance from 2006 to 2015, and according to many reports, he has been “feeling low” about her moving on.

An insider previously told In Touch, “He found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it.”