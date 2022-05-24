We can’t keep up! Scott Disick left an NSFW comment under his former fling Holly Scarfone’s risqué Instagram post on Tuesday, May 24.

The Too Hot to Handle alum shared a series of photos while posing in a long-sleeve bodysuit and nodded to the Flip it Like Disick star in her caption.

“Oh lord she’s @talentless,” the previously edited text read.

Scott quickly responded to the tag within the same hour with an explicit comeback. “I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended,” the Talentless founder’s comment read.

This isn’t the first time the television personality tagged the New York native in a skin-baring social media picture. In March 2022, a month after they first sparked romance rumors, the pair jetted off to Paris for a baecation where she shared intimate photos.

One of the flicks was a picture of Holly in a seductive lingerie set while posing on the balcony of their hotel room, with a perfect view of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

“Where’s my photo credit?” Scott asked in the comments while implying that he took the sexy snapshot.

However, this recent online interaction raises eyebrows since he was allegedly dating Rebecca Donaldson after his soirée with the Netflix star in April 2022. The pair were first seen together while enjoying the Los Angeles nightlife but solidified things when she attended The Kardashians premiere as Scott’s date the same month.

Rebecca is closer in age to the entrepreneur than his ex-girlfriends Amelia Gray Hamlin and Sofia Richie, so people were rooting for the relationship … even Kourtney Kardashian.

Shortly after Scott’s red carpet debut with the Scottish model, an insider told Life & Style that Kourtney — with whom he shares three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, — was “happy” about Scott’s new relationship.

“She [Kourtney] feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well,” the source revealed. “It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens.”

After things seemed to be heading in the right direction between the couple, Scott was seen leaving a Miami eatery with The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios in May 2022. The reality stars left Papi Steak in Miami around 2 a.m. while hitching a ride in the same vehicle.