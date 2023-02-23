It’s all good. Selena Gomez said that she’s a “fan” of Kylie Jenner after she denied feud rumors with the reality star.

On Wednesday, February 22, one fan broke down the alleged feud in a TikTok video, though Kylie, 25, took to the comments section to shut down the rumors. “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” the Kardashians star wrote. “U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Selena, 30, also chimed in to reiterate that she and Kylie have no problems. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!” she wrote.

Rumors that they don’t get along began to circulate when Selena took to TikTok to share a now-deleted video revealing that she over-laminated her eyebrows.

Kylie seemingly threw shade at the “Rare” singer when she posted a photo via her Instagram Stories with the words “this was an accident???” over her eyebrows shortly after. In a following slide, she shared a picture of Hailey Bieber‘s brows.

Many fans took to social media to speculate that Selena and Kylie have bad blood after the Kylie Cosmetics founder brought Hailey, 26, into the narrative.

Selena and Hailey have been rumored to be feuding for years ever since the model married the Spring Breakers star’s ex Justin Bieber.

The “Baby” singer, 28, and Selena were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2011 to early 2018. Shortly after they split, Justin and Hailey rekindled their romance after they briefly dated in 2016. He proposed in July 2018, and they tied the knot just months later in September.

Over the years, fans have accused both Selena and Hailey of throwing shade at each other online. In April 2022, the model begged social media users to “leave [her] alone” after she was harassed for her relationship with Justin.

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone,” Hailey noted in a TikTok video at the time. “I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone.”

Shutterstock (2)

She later addressed her friendship with Selena while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022, saying that it was “all love” between them.

When the speculation hit an all-time ​high, Selena and Hailey shut down rumors that they don’t get along by posing for a photo together while attending the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures second Annual Gala in October 2022.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and Arizona native appeared friendly and comfortable with each other as they sat close together.