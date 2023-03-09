She’s a tattooed goddess! Throughout her time in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has racked up more than 15 tattoos. She debuted her first ink design in 2012, and has slowly accumulated them all over her body.

Over the years, the former Disney Channel star has gotten some pretty meaningful tattoos. Fans know that she has once that represents her 2017 kidney transplant and another dedicated to suicide prevention, which she got alongside some of the 13 Reasons Why cast members. She even got the word “Rare” inked on her neck to commemorate her 2020 Rare album release.

“I just wanted it,” Selena told the Zach Sang Show in January 2020. “I just loved it. I love tattoos, they don’t scare me. I think they’re beautiful and it looks dope.”

Later that same year, Selena also showed off her pretty big leg tattoo when showing off the scar from her kidney transplant. “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” she captioned an Instagram post in September 2020. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that.”

At the time, the actress posed in a blue bathing suit and fans saw the praying hands inked on her left leg. Of course, this isn’t the only tattoo design that represent’s Selena’s beliefs. In April 2021, New York City-based tattoo artist Bang Bang shared a video of the songstress’ cross tattoo on her collarbone. Prior to adding this body art to her growing collection, the brunette beauty talked about her faith.

“This is the most spiritual place I’ve ever been,” she told Vogue in March 2021. “I’m very, very spiritual. I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much — I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith, and believe in what I believe in, and that truly is what gets me through … You don’t necessarily even need to believe to know that there’s something above you that’s bigger than you.”

