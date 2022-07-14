Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young is always sharing gorgeous bikini photos while jet-setting all over the world with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The pair, who got married in October 2021, have vacationed everywhere from Mexico, the Maldives and Europe. They never hold back from posting romantic beach pictures and sweet comments about their time together.

The couple first began dating in July 2019 and moved in together shortly after. The Flip or Flop host was formerly married to ex-wife Christina Hall, with whom he shares two children, Taylor and Brayden. One year after Tarek and Heather made their relationship official, he asked for her hand in marriage.

“I am just the luckiest girl in the world. I have this man, who is so loving and romantic, and he honestly has the biggest heart,” the blonde beauty told Life & Style after the proposal. “It’s so funny cause he’s like a man, he really is, and then, he has this kind, gentle heart toward me and the kids and our animals and our family.”

The former Playboy model has since adjusted to life as a stepmom while balancing her successful real estate career. In a sweet March 2022 Instagram Story, Heather got candid about her relationship with Taylor and Brayden.



“I have a beautiful bond with Tay & Bray. Yes, I’m a ‘stepmom’ but in my heart, I’m just ‘Mom,’” she wrote. “No title, no ‘step,’ no ‘bonus.’ I don’t push them to call me anything but whatever they want to call me. I never have & I never will.”

After conquering the world of modeling, acting and reality TV stardom, Heather previously offered up some good advice for those looking to pursue entertainment careers.

“Don’t lose your confidence, and when you stop loving it, quit,” she told Women Fitness in December 2016. “This industry can drag you down a tad. Always being compared to others and told you are not good enough. But have fun with it. Enjoy every moment.”

Heather’s self-confidence and beauty certainly radiate through the photos she posts, spending time with her husband and stepkids, and enjoying the great outdoors. The Rock the Block judge has always had an appreciation for enjoying time outdoors after growing up in the San Bernardino mountains.

“I had a national forest as my backyard. How many people can say that?” she shared in a January 2010 interview with Motor Trend. “I would hike down to the creek and swim, go sledding in the winter and I had a handful of ski resorts to choose from. It might sound dorky, but I love skiing.”

