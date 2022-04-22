He still loves her! Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim is opening up about his “difficult” breakup from Chrishell Stause – and having to rewatch the heartbreak on their hit series.

“I’m pretty anxious about it,” he told People about Selling Sunset’s season 5 premiere. “I think it’s going to be sad and I’m not looking forward to that at all.”

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

The pair’s short-lived romance was documented on the Netflix series’ fifth season – from making their relationship public to their devastating December 2021 split.

“It’s almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video,” Jason, 45, said of watching their relationship unfold on screen. “Why would you want to do that?”

Now, four months since the couple called it quits, Jason is still recovering from the heartbreak. “This has not been an easy breakup for me at all — my most difficult for sure — and I’m still processing,” The Oppenheim Group founder said. “It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me,” he added, noting that his relationship with Chrishell, 40, was his “most serious.”

“I know it’s been months and I honestly hoped and expected it would be easier by now, but it’s not,” Jason added, “It’s very difficult stuff.”

The couple — who ultimately split over their disagreement on starting a family – started out as best friends before Jason admitted his feelings during Heather El Moussa’s engagement party.

“If you’re with someone who is a best friend, then I think it’s a larger loss,” he confessed. “I can say with confidence that I will always have a tremendous respect and love for her.”

As for the former soap actress, she opened up about their split to People in February saying, “I know Jason is so proud of me and we love each other so much.”

“You can’t talk out this problem. It’s just something that, it is what it is,” Chrishell said about her desire to start a family. “I will say it’s a relationship I’m really extremely proud of. I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other.”