Who’s the Richest ‘Sex and the City’ Cast Member? See Their Net Worths

Since Sex and the City premiered in June 1998, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have become bona fide superstars. With six seasons, 94 episodes and two feature films under their designer belts, fans were convinced a Sex and the City reunion was out of the question … until recently, that is.

On Sunday, January 10, Sarah posted a teaser for the SATC reboot, And Just Like That …, slated to begin filming sometime in the spring. According to the network, the 10-episode series will follow Sarah (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

By now, you may have noticed Kim’s beloved character, Samantha Jones, will not be making a comeback. In July 2019, the Sexual Intelligence author made it clear she has no interest in reprising her role. “Never. It’s a no from me,” Kim told MailOnline at the time. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

Despite Kim and Sarah’s characters having a beautiful onscreen friendship, their relationship in real life couldn’t be more different. In February 2018, Kim publicly called out SJP on Instagram after she shared her condolences for the death of Kim’s brother, Chris. “I don’t need your love or support during this tragic time,” the Police Academy alum wrote.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Kim continued. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So, I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that month, Sarah told longtime friend and show host Andy Cohen her side of the matter. “I found it very upsetting, because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” the Hocus Pocus actress said. “So, it’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience.”

Sex and the City won’t be the same without Samantha, but we do look forward to seeing Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte back on TV!

