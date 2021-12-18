Former Love After Lockup star Shane Whitlow has been found after going missing on Sunday, December 12, according to his estranged wife, Lacey Whitlow. Shane was taken to a hospital in a “mentally incapacitated” state.

“Thank you [to] everyone[, for] helping [and for your] concerns,” Lacey, 32, shared via Instagram on Thursday, December 16, following her public plea for help. “This year has been hard on everyone and mental health is such a fragile thing. No matter what, this is my [daughter’s] dad. [This] isn’t for the show or a [storyline,] this is HIS LIFE.”

We TV

It is possible that by “mentally incapacitated,” Lacey meant that Shane was taken to the hospital to be examined by a professional to evaluate his mental state.

On Wednesday, December 15, Lacey shared on Instagram that Shane had been missing since Sunday, and he was last seen in Trumbell, Connecticut. The reality TV star asked fans to contact the police if he or his vehicle, which she also included a photo of, were spotted.

Fans grew worried about the Life After Lockup alum after Lacey requested help and his recent Instagram posts.

“He made a post on [December 8] saying, ‘Daddy’s in the light now.’ God, I hope this isn’t true,” a fan shared on Twitter.

“Good vibes only from me always. [Ya’ll] stay safe out there. [Thanks,] everybody, for supporting me [through] my tough times [and] watching me grow [throughout] my tough time periods,” his December 8 post read. “If I [did] anything right, I hope I impacted [ya’ll’] to always have courage. [The] world ain’t so bad.”

While comments were turned off for this post, many worried followers posted on his following video, which was shared on Saturday, December 11, displaying Shane working out.

“His post before this one seems a little cryptic,” one Instagram user wrote. “What did he mean by ‘daddy is in the light now?’ I hope he’s [OK].” A second added, “Man, we are ALL SO worried about you!! PLEASE let us know you are okay!!”

Thankfully, it seems Shane is now safe and receiving the treatment he may need. While the couple has had their ups and downs, Shane and Lacey are both proud parents to their daughter, Summer Rayne, who was born on March 12.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).