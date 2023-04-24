Meet the family. Shanna Moakler is the mother of two daughters and one son. Keep scrolling to meet her kids, learn about their relationships and more.

How Many ​Children Does Shanna Moakler Have?

The Rhode Island native welcomed her eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, on March 29, 1999, with Oscar De La Hoya. The former couple were together from 1997 until 2000.

Following her split from the former professional boxer, Shanna began dating Travis Barker. The pair – who tied the knot in 2004 – welcomed their son, Landon Barker, on October 9, 2003, and their daughter, Alabama Barker, on December 24, 2005.

Shanna and Travis briefly split in 2006, though reconciled before their divorce was finalized in 2008.

What Has Shanna Moakler Said About Her Relationship With Her Kids?

In February 2021, an insider told Us Weekly that the Pacific Blue actress and Blink-182 drummer were in a “very good place coparenting” amid his romance with Kourtney Kardashian. “She wishes Travis all the best,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Shanna told Us Weekly that same month that she has ​no “ill will” towards Kourtney as long as she treats Atiana, Landon and Alabama “great.”

Shanna also shared that she had a “great relationship” with Landon and Alabama. “It’s not like when they were babies. They’re teenagers,” the Bridalplasty host said at the time about her relationship with her kids. “I don’t think they want to hang out with either of their parents at this point. I think they want to hang out with their friends and be teenagers. … [They are the] first priority for Travis and I no matter where we’re at — as friends or acquaintances.”

Is Shanna Moakler Close With Her Kids?

In May 2021, Alabama said via Instagram that Shanna is not an “amazing” mom. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” the teen told her followers. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

One day earlier, Landon told a TikTok troll that his mother “isn’t in [their] lives like” to the capacity that Travis is.

Soon after her children made the comments, Shanna defended her parenting by stating that Alabama and Landon’s claims were “completely [ridiculous].”

Shanna told Page Six in June 2021 that she wasn’t on speaking terms with her kids, though she documented a reunion with Alabama in February 2022 by posting a selfie together via Instagram Stories.

Unfortunately for the family, it appears that the reconciliation didn’t last long. In April 2023, Shanna slammed Kourtney for posting photos with Alabama and Landon. Meanwhile, fans noted that neither Alabama nor Landon are following their mother on social media.