Are wedding bells ringing? Shanna Moakler dropped a hint about her future with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau exclusively to In Touch.

“We’re not engaged, but anything’s possible. We talk about it, we talk about kids, and I want a life with him,” the former Playboy model, 46, reveals.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Shanna is already a mom of three kids. She shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Blink-182 rocker ex-husband Travis Barker, as well as daughter Atiana, 22, with professional boxer ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The former Miss USA says it’s been daunting to deal with her family drama in the spotlight amid Travis’ blossoming romance with Kourtney Kardashian, 42. Shanna says she is grateful that Matthew, 28, stayed right by her side after Landon and Alabama both came forward with claims about their strained relationship with their mom.

“I’m just very thankful that I have [Matthew] in my life as I go through this sort of turmoil because, you know, it’s, it’s overwhelming,” Shanna tells In Touch, noting she wants to improve the bond she has with her children.

Shanna highlights that she and her model beau have overcome a lot together, despite Alabama’s Instagram Story post on May 15 claiming that Matthew had been cheating on her mother in addition to being “nothing but awful to her.”

The Rhode Island native and Matthew previously shut down the cheating allegations and now, she explains how they found their way back to each other after going through a rough patch. Shanna also addresses the reports they split in April.

Instagram(2)

“We separated for a little bit and during that separation, we just really realized how much we did mean to each other,” Shanna tells In Touch. “And we really missed one another. And I think that that break that we took really showed us how much we really love one another. And you know, since, since then, we’ve just been super, super happy.”

Shanna and Matthew first met on Instagram and have been dating for about a year now. As for Shanna and Travis, 45, they got married in October 2004 and parted ways in 2006. The former flames finalized their divorce in February 2008.

Although she’s been outspoken about Travis’ new PDA-filled relationship with Kourtney, Shanna said she has no animosity toward the couple and wouldn’t “care” if they got engaged.

“If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means,” Shanna previously told In Touch. “But you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”