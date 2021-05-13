Shanna Moakler Says She’s ‘Over’ Travis, But Still Feels His PDA With Kourtney Is ‘Weird’

Sounding off. Shanna Moakler spoke out about ex Travis Barker’s red-hot romance with Kourtney Kardashian and explained why she thinks their public displays of affection can be “weird.”

Although some fans speculated the former Miss USA, 46, still has feelings for the Blink-182 rocker, Shanna said she moved on a long time ago. “I’m very much over my ex … However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes],” she told People in a new interview published on Wednesday, May 12.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Shanna, who was married to the hitmaker, 45, from 2004 to 2008, revealed some of the couple’s PDA-filled social media posts reminded her of times in the past.

“The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding,” the Rhode Island native shared. “Our daughter is named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird.”

While celebrating Kourtney’s 42nd birthday, Travis surprised the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by having a plane fly over the beach they were at with a sweet message. The drummer also recently got a “You’re So Cool” tattoo, which references a line from True Romance. Kourtney previously shared her love for the Quentin Tarantino movie by uploading a few stills from the flick on Instagram.

On May 12, Travis surprised fans yet again by debuting a new “I love you” tattoo that Kourtney gave him.

Shanna insisted that she has “no ill will” toward Kourtney at the end of the day. “I’m really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father,” she said. “As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about.”

“My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key,” Shanna, who is now dating boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, added.

Courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram; Shutterstock

Travis and Shanna share two kids together, son Landon Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Barker, 15. Shanna is also mother to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya shared with former pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

“If anything, my only issue with this whole sort of craziness that’s been going on is [Kourtney’s] fan base … it’s really almost to the point of being bullied,” the mom of three said. “I look at social media as a place to have fun. It should be positive.”

Shanna said that her children ultimately deserve the “opportunity to meet their parents’ significant others in a good, positive way” especially after the coparenting strides she and Travis made in recent years. She added, “I think my children deserve to have a relationship with their mother … and their father.”