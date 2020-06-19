Hall of Fame legend and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal and three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski announced today that they are teaming up for Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach Presented by The General Insurance.

The live-streamed party with a purpose will feature epic SHAQ vs. GRONK challenges and superstar musical performances while raising money for The NAACP and Boys and Girls Clubs of America in an effort to help in the fight against social injustices. In addition, the official food delivery partner of the event, DoorDash, has pledged to donate one meal up to 1.25 million meals, to people in need for each viewer in the livestream through their partnership with Feeding America®.

The one of a kind global livestream will take place on June 27th starting at 8 p.m. EST. Fans can tune into Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach Presented by The General Insurance free of charge at: www.ShaqVsGronk.com and directly on TikTok.

“I always say there are two things that truly bring people together, sports and music. We have all been missing out on those and we all know the world can use some fun right now so I called up my brother GRONK and my partners at The General and together we created a party with a purpose that is giving back to the community,” Shaquille said.

“Ever since my first dance battle with SHAQ I have been waiting to challenge him again,” Rob noted. “I’m so excited to compete against SHAQ in five epic challenges all to benefit great charities, plus bring the world together for some fun with some of our favorite artists.”

SHAQ and GRONK are set to compete head-to-head in interactive challenges including the following:

Lip Sync Battle Presented by The General Insurance

Game of HORSE Presented by YAPPA

Jousting Presented by Monster Energy

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Challenge

The McCormick Grill Mates Steak Challenge

Rocket Mortgage Sports Showdown

The winner of each challenge will earn a donation to their charity — Team GRONK is representing the NAACP and Team SHAQ is representing Boys and Girls Clubs of America. YAPPA, the official communication platform of the livestream, will power the live chat during the stream and also present a SHAQ vs. GRONK game of HORSE where fans have the chance to be a part of the stream by Yapping the type of shot they want SHAQ or GRONK to take.

Prepare for musical performances and live interviews from superstar artists including DaBaby who currently sits at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart with his song “Rockstar,” multi-platinum rapper Snoop Dogg, GRAMMY-nominated global DJ, Steve Aoki, GRAMMY Award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter, Diplo, DJ Carnage and SHAQ making an appearance as DJ Diesel.

Hosting this epic event will be journalist and broadcaster for Turner Sports, Taylor Rooks, alongside legendary comedian JB Smoove. In addition, fans from around the world will be able to show off their best at home dance moves alongside SHAQ and GRONK via The General’s Fan Cam — so get ready to DANCE!

Keep scrolling to learn more about the party.

Shutterstock (2)

So you guys coined this event a “Party With a Purpose to benefit social justice” — tell us more about why you created this SHAQ vs. GRONK live stream?

SHAQ – I always say there are two things that truly bring people together, sports and music. So I called up my brother GRONK and my partners at The General and together we created a party with a purpose featuring some of my good friends like Diplo, Steve Aoki, Snoop Dogg, DaBaby and more.

GRONK – Ever since my first dance battle with SHAQ I have been waiting to challenge him again. This livestream will feature epic SHAQ vs. GRONK challenges plus the superstar musical performances all the while raising money for The NAACP and Boys and Girls Clubs. Plus DoorDash, has pledged to donate one meal up to 1.25 million meals, to people in need for each viewer in the livestream through their partnership with Feeding America® … so your view counts!

So SHAQ … everyone knows you are one of the most dominant basketball players ever, but shooting was not your forte. We hear you have an interactive game of HORSE planned vs. GRONK. What do you have in store for this one?

First off I was a great shooter, secondly, we are playing Yappa not HORSE. It will be an interactive game of HORSE where fans can appear in the livestream and tell us what kind of shots to take by leaving a Yap on our website. There will definitely be some crazy trick shots and I am taking GRONK down on the court there is no question about it.

Looks like you recruited some of the biggest names in music — DaBaby, Snoop Dogg, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Carnage — tell us about the performances, how will they work, will they be live?

SHAQ – Me and Rob called up a bunch of our friends. This event is about bringing people together and that is what music does. Snoop is family, Aoki is a godfather, Diplo is my brother, DaBaby is the hottest thing, Carnage is my baby bro – together we are a family.

GRONK – Artists will be coming on the stream and performing live, everyone knows I got better dance moves than SHAQ and we are gonna put em to the test! Plus we will sit down and chat with each artist live.

GRONK you have 20 years on the big man, does he stand a chance against you in any of these SHAQ vs. GRONK challenges?

GRONK – Alright here we go let me break the SHAQ vs. GRONK challenges down for you. The winner of each challenge will earn a donation to their charity – Team GRONK is representing the NAACP and Team SHAQ is representing Boys and Girls Clubs of America. There will be six epic challenges 1) Lip Sync Battle with The General – everyone knows I am the karaoke master I am taking this one home. 2) Next up Monster is building an inflatable jousting ring- the big man isn’t as stable as he used to be I got that one! 3) HORSE well Yappa actually it’s an interactive game of horse and we are letting people tell me and SHAQ what kind of shots to take – I’d hope SHAQ could win this one!

SHAQ – Alright enough I am taking this home … the 4th one is a Buffalo Wild Wings SHAQ vs. GRONK eating contest – this one is no contest all mine baby. 5th up Rocket Mortgage is creating a sports obstacle course with football, basketball, golf and more – again no contest all mine I have 4 rings GRONK only has 3. And last but not least I am bringing home the bacon…well actually the steak. Its a SHAQ vs. GRONK Grill Mates Steak Challenge and our very own episode of Chopped!

How can fans around the world watch and participate in the stream? Is it free to watch?

GRONK – Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach is 100% FREE thanks to The General! SHAQ and I came together to create something special that anyone can watch from anywhere in the world. This is a global party with a purpose!

SHAQ – Gronk and I needed to find a way to show the audience at home dancing, singing, partying and laughing all night because Gronk and I wanna see that so when I hit up my friends at The General Insurance to create The General Fan Cam! We want everyone involved regardless of where you are located and now we can. We’re raising big bucks for the NAACP and Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, June 27, so come join us on ShaqvsGronk.com, TikTok, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. Let’s make this a night to remember!