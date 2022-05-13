Laying low! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt lives a very private life, and photos of her outings and public appearances are a rare treat.

In recent years, Shiloh, who was born in 2006, has started making more red carpet appearances with her famous mother. The teen accompanied Angie and brother Pax to the premiere of the documentary Paper & Glue in November 2021. One month prior, she also made multiple public appearances with her siblings, including sister Zahara, while their mom was promoting The Eternals on red carpets around the world.

Shiloh is the oldest biological child of Brad and Angelina, who wed in 2014 before filing for divorce in 2016. The former Hollywood couple also shares sons Maddox, Pax and daughter Zahara, who are all adopted, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Although Shiloh has lived a relatively quiet life out of the public eye, she’s been having a lot of fun stepping out more. “Shiloh is enjoying her time in the spotlight and the attention,” an insider previously told In Touch. “It’s a little overwhelming, but she’s got a great mentor in her mom, who’s teaching her to take it all in stride.”

Luckily, the teen has her A-list mama to help navigate all the newfound attention. “Angie’s making sure Shiloh doesn’t think of it as validation because it’s all about appearances,” the insider continued. “Angie has instilled in all her kids that what counts is on the inside, but that her business, unfortunately, puts a lot of focus on what’s on the outside.”

As for her father, the Fight Club actor is happy to see his mini-me “come out of her shell more.”

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” a separate source told In Touch. “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

While her life as a celebrity kid can be surreal, in many ways Shiloh is a typical teenager. She loves experimenting with clothes and has actually turned to Zahara to learn more about fashion.

“Shiloh loves music, dance, acting and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion. It wasn’t always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom’s clothes,” a third source previously told Life & Style about Shiloh’s hobbies. “Zahara is the real fashionista in the family.”

