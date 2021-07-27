Gymnast Simone Biles unexpectedly pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to a “medical issue” following a shaky performance on vault during the early hours of Tuesday, July 27.

“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

It’s unclear what the exact issue was, but Simone, 24, spoke about dealing with an ankle injury months earlier. Reserve Jordan Chiles stepped in to replace her.

The Courage to Soar author, who is the most decorated gymnast in history, performed on vault for her first event, where she was noticeably off-kilter. She received a 13.766 for her routine, which is the lowest vault score of her career.

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

After finishing, Simone left the floor with the team’s medical trainer Marcia Faustin. When she returned, the Texan could be seen dressed in her white Team USA warm-up gear as she hugged her remaining teammates, including Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum.

At the time of publication, Team USA won a silver medal in artistic gymnastics with Russia’s team taking home the gold.

Simone spoke out on Monday, July 26, after fumbling during the preliminary competition. “It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it,” she wrote via Instagram, seemingly referencing the stumbles she made on floor and vault one day prior. “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn, sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!”

Although USA Gymnastics did not say Simone’s prior foot injury led to her pulling out of the Olympics, she had been nursing the injury a while.

“So 2019 after Worlds, I landed completely the wrong way on floor and partially tore a ligament in my foot,” Simone explained on her Facebook Watch series Simone vs. Herself in May. “And then maybe two, three weeks ago, I landed short on a triple-double and I was still kind of sideways coming in and I think I re-irritated those ligaments.”

At the time, she was powering through the injury. “What we’re dealing with is I just have a lot of fluid built up in there,” she explained. “There’s nothing we can do at this point. We don’t have time for rest, we don’t have time for shots and all of that stuff — so tape it is.”