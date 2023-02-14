Officially official. Sister Wives star Christine Brown moved on with a man named David Woolley following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. But who is David? Keep reading for everything we know about Christine’s boyfriend, including his job, how they met and more.

Who Is Christine Brown’s Boyfriend?

Christine finally revealed the identity of the new man in her life, saying she “finally found the love of my life.”

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the couple on Tuesday, February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine Brown/Instagram

While little is known about her boyfriend, the Utah resident called him “wonderful and romantic.”

“[He’s] so kind and everything I’ve been looking for,” she added via her Instagram Story on February 7. “[He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

What Is David Woolley’s Job?

David has owned his own construction company, David Woolley Drywall, since 2015.

How Did Christine Brown Meet Her Boyfriend?

The Cooking With Just Christine host opened up about dipping her toe into the online dating world before revealing she became exclusive with her new man.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” she captioned a January 2023 Instagram photo of herself dressed in all black. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

The following month, Christine revealed during an Instagram Stories “car confession” that she has a new man in her life.

While it’s unclear if they couple met over the internet, just 10 days after asking fans for dating advice, the mother of six announced she was “dating someone exclusively.”

When Did Christine Brown and Kody Brown Split?

Christine and the polygamous patriarch revealed they were ending their spiritual marriage after more than 25 years together In November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple – who share daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Truely and Ysabel, as well as son Paedon – butted heads over topics such as intimacy, attraction and Robyn Brown, whom Christine called Kody’s “favorite wife.” The rocky end of their relationship was documented during season 17 of the family’s reality series.

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time. I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness,” she told her fellow sister wives during an October 2022 episode. “I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”