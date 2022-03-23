Sister Wives star Christine Brown hilariously threw some major shade at her former 25-year polygamist lifestyle with estranged husband Kody Brown in a new video. She had a super snarky comment about a hairstyle common amongst women of the plural wives practice.

In a Wednesday, March 23, Instagram Stories video, Christine, 49, showed off her blonde locks tied off into tight French braids on either side of her head. She asked, “Why is it some people can pull off the double French braid, but some can’t? Obviously, I can’t really as well as my daughters. My daughters can pull off this so cute, but me? I just look like a polygamist,” she exclaimed, before cynically adding, “How ironic!” considering how she spent over half of her life amongst the practice!

Christine left Kody, 53, and their polygamist marriage behind in late 2021 after moving from their compound in Arizona to Utah. She announced to fans in a November 2 Instagram statement, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” but added, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.” The former couple share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

Paedon, 23, has since revealed that he has no interest in pursuing a plural marriage lifestyle like his parents. “It’s not the life I want. I honestly don’t believe in it,” he shared during a February interview with the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.

Kody still has three wives. He’s married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship. He is still spiritually married to Meri and her fellow sister wife, Janelle Brown.

The TLC personality seemed to diss Christine in the past when he was doing a Cameo video shortly after Christine left about how their relationship had been too platonic and hinted about a lack of passion. “Best friends are great … Don’t marry your best friend,” Kody said in a clip obtained by In Touch, adding with a laugh, “None of my business I realize.”

He continued, “I do recommend you find a soulmate. I do recommend that you find real passion. Somebody who wants to make you dance the dervish, that makes you feel vibrantly alive. That type of thing.” He then told the fan to avoid having sister wives! Kody added in advice to the fan, “Dump the plural marriage, that’s what I think. Because I know about plural marriage, my business is also to warn you not to get involved with that. I think it would be a challenge beyond understanding.”