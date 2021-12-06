Sister Wives' Christine Brown's Shadiest Quotes About Kody Before Split

Dropping hints? Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s shadiest quotes about Kody Brown before their split prove the TLC couple was heading for trouble.

Christine announced she was leaving Kody in November, right before fans were able to watch their already tense marriage crumble during season 16.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality TV mom wrote in a statement via Instagram about their breakup. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The couple wed, spiritually not legally, in 1994 and share six children — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Kody also took to his social media account at the time to share his own statement. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18 wrote. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

That being said, the TLC duo is well aware their marital woes will be shown on Sister Wives, and they did not hold back. Christine told fans on her LuLaRoe Facebook page that they could expect to see more moments leading up to their split on-screen, adding, “Most of your questions will be answered.”

When Christine joined the polygamous family, Kody already had two other wives. He and first wife Meri Brown wed in 1990. In 1993, the former salesman married second wife Janelle Brown. Kody walked down the aisle with fourth wife Robyn Brown in 2010.

Christine, who was raised in a polygamous family, previously opened up about wanting to be part of a plural marriage.

“I honestly wanted sister wives more than a husband for a good time of my life,” she explained during the Sister Wives series premiere, which aired in September 2010. “I want the whole family. I didn’t just want Kody. No, I wanted everything.”

Moreover, she knew she wanted to be in the third position, as she viewed that to be the “easiest” when it came to ranking.

“I never wanted to be a first at all because I didn’t want to be married to a guy by myself,” the CBrown Quest founder explained. “And then, I didn’t want to be a second because I felt like they were a little wedge in the relationship, and I didn’t want to be the wedge. I only ever wanted to be the third.”

Keep scrolling to Christine’s shadiest quotes about Kody leading up to their split!