Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Has Changed So Much Over the Years! See Her Weight Loss Transformation

Looking good and feeling even better! Sister Wives fans have really gotten to know Christine Brown after the show first premiered on TLC in September 2010 — when the reality star was first introduced to the world as one of Kody Brown‘s three wives.

Although Christine and Kody have since split, the family did add a fourth wife, Robyn Brown, before the breakup, and a couple of kids. In fact, Christine was pregnant with her last child when the show first hit the airwaves. As you can imagine, she’s changed a lot from the pregnant woman fans first saw to the dynamic, Flagstaff-loving mama she is today.

Christine and Kody share six children — Aspyn Brown Thompson, Mykelti Brown Padron, Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown. Truely’s birth was actually chronicled on the first season of Sister Wives, along with Christine’s insecurity and jealousy surrounding Kody’s courtship and engagement to Robyn while she was pregnant.

She’s come a long way after the drama! Christine and Robyn now get along pretty well, and Christine has been happily raising her kids in their Arizona home, which has since been put up for sale.

The mom of six listed her picturesque three-bedroom home for $725,000 on August 5, 2021, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. Her choice to sell came weeks after Janelle announced she was the first of the polygamous Brown family to live on their Coyote Pass property, all while showing off her snazzy new RV.

Prior to the Coyote Pass news, their show went off the air from April 2019 until its return in January 2020. So, viewers had to get their fix of the Brown family from their social media pages, where Christine often shares photos of herself or her family. That’s where fans have been able to follow Christine’s fitness journey and amazing weight loss process while waiting for a reality TV update on the brood.

Christine and Janelle aren’t the only ones relocating in 2021, either. Ysabel moved from Arizona all of the way to the East Coast to live with Janelle’s daughter Maddie so she can attend a nearby college in North Carolina.

In July 2019, the reality TV mama and workout enthusiast shared a photo of herself and fans quickly took to the comments to talk about how great she looked.

Several months later, Christine finally shared the secret to her weight loss. She shared a picture of herself in a dress, and the complimentary comments rushed in. “How did you lose your weight? Everyone wants to know! Looking amazing,” one person wrote, and Christine replied, “I eat for my blood type and work out.”

When another fan asked, “Where do you find the information on eating for your blood type?” she wrote back, “Just online. I’ve read about it for years and I just did it,” before adding, “And I love it!”

Well, whatever she’s doing, it’s clearly working! Check out our gallery below to see Christine’s amazing transformation — from the start of Sister Wives to now!