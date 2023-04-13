Congratulations! Sister Wives star Christine Brown is engaged to David Woolley after two months of dating, Life & Style can confirm.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine, 50, told People on Thursday, April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

The reality star added, “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Christine and David first went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day, about two weeks after the Plexus ambassador confirmed she was dating again. In a “Car Confessions” segment posted to Instagram shortly after revealing she was back on the dating scene, Christine told fans she was seeing “someone exclusively” before later revealing her mystery man’s identity.

Courtesy of David Woolley/Instagram

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” the Cooking With Just Christine star captioned a sweet selfie of the pair in February. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The TLC personality – who spiritually wed ex Kody Brown in 1994 and was the businessman’s third wife – announced she was leaving the polygamous patriarch in a statement posted to Instagram in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the LuLaRoe retailer wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former flames share six children together: son Paedon Brown and daughters Mykelti Padron (née Brown), Aspyn Thompson (née Brown), Ysabel Brown, Gwendlyn Brown and Truely Brown.

While appearing on the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all in January, fellow former wife Janelle Brown – In Touch exclusively broke the news in December 2022 that she had left Kody after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage – revealed what Christine was looking for in a potential partner. “I think she wants someone who really just cherishes her,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan.

Ahead of the Sister Wives season 17 premiere – which aired on TLC in September 2022 – Christine opened up about the expectations she has of her future partner.

“I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” she told People in August 2022, revealing that she’ll be a one-man type of gal moving forward as she leaves the polygamist lifestyle behind. “I will be a monogamist from here on out. I just want to be an example to my kids more than anything. I always told them, ‘Do what’s going to make you happy,’ I have to do the same.”