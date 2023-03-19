Happily ever after! Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushed about an adventure partner in new boyfriend David Woolley as they spent the weekend away riding off-road vehicles.

“Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures? I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with [sic],” the TLC personality, 50, wrote alongside a photo of her and David posing in front of the sunset showcasing a majestic mountain range on Saturday, March 19. “We could not get enough of the gorgeous views.”

Adding that Utah is a “beautiful place,” the mom of six concluded the post by adding the hashtags, “My life awaits,” “Ready to adventure with him,” and “blessed.”

Earlier in the day, the Plexus ambassador shared clips of their adrenaline-filled day as she, David and her youngest daughter, Truely Brown, road off-road vehicles through a massive desert.

“We are in David’s razor in Moab, it is absolutely stunning and beautiful. David just basically says it’s like Disneyland, but no rides,” Christine joked as she pointed the camera to Truely who jokingly bit David’s hand from the back seat. “Truely be nice to David.”

Christine Brown/Instagram

David cut into the clip to say that the pair were having “a great time” and that Christine was “loving” the experience.

The Sister Wives star went public with her new romance on Valentine’s Day 2023, taking to social media to reveal she had “finally found the love of [her] life.”

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine wrote via Instagram on February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

David is Christine’s first public relationship since announcing her split from the polygamous patriarch, Kody Brown. The Utah native was the first of Kody’s four wives to leave the marriage, announcing her decision to separate from the former car salesman in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking with Just Christine star shared via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The former couple — who share daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Truely and Ysabel, as well as son Paedon – often argued over issues revolving around intimacy and his favoritism for his fourth wife Robyn Brown. Their spiraling issues and eventual split were documented during season 17 of the family’s reality TV series.