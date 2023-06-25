Sister Wives star Christine Brown flaunted her long legs as she wore a short skirt while roaming the streets of Nashville, Tennessee.

Christine, 51, was spotted on June 16, flaunting major PDA with her fiancé, David Woolley, in photos obtained by The Sun. The engaged couple was seen walking hand in hand through the city streets, with a source telling the publication that the pair “couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

The mom of six and her future husband, 59, were also accompanied by Christine’s former sister wife Janelle Brown and Janelle’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) who clearly looked comfortable in the loved-up couple’s company.

The TLC personalities were in Music City for a Plexus convention as they explored Nashville before getting dolled up for a black tie gala.

“Went to a @plexusworldwide black tie gala last night with some of my favorite people. I LOVE doing a home based business with my family!” Christine shared alongside a photo of the three ladies dressed in elegant evening gowns.

“I had such a fun night with my queen. She even got me to wear a suit,” the David Woolley Drywall founder shared via his own profile.

Following the trip, fans began to speculate that the couple — who announced their engagement in April 2023 — have already eloped.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The Sister Wives star took to TikTok on June 25 to show her followers her way of cutting a watermelon. However, sharp-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice Christine’s ring finger and asked for a wedding update.

“Am I the only one who noticed she’s wearing a wedding band along with the engagement ring?? Did they elope?” one user wrote under the post. Meanwhile, another user replied to their comment, adding, “First thing I noticed. Good for them. Deserving of a private ceremony before we all see the public one.”

Christine and David made their relationship official on Valentine’s Day 2023. Their relationship seemingly moved quickly as one month before announcing their engagement, In Touch confirmed the pair purchased a newbuild home in Lehi, Utah.