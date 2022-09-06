Sister Wives star Christine Brown is not mincing words when it comes to husband Kody Brown as they argued over whether to end their marriage. “It is cowardly. Man the f–k up, come on,” the reality star revealed during a confessional in a sneak peek clip from the show’s upcoming season 17, which premieres on September 11.

“We’ve been married for 25 years. I’ve known you for almost 30 years. Don’t insult me, tell me straight up. If you don’t want to be married to me anymore, you don’t want to have an intimate marriage with me anymore, flipping tell me,” Christine, 50, said in a sneak peek clip of the season 17 premiere published by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 6. “It is cowardly. Man the f–k up, come on.”

At one point in the promo clip, Christine confronted Kody about his reluctance to officially divorce her. “Why are you insisting on holding onto me? This isn’t working, Kody. You said it wasn’t working too,” she told him during a heated argument.

Christine is the third of Kody’s four wives. She announced her decision to leave him in November 2021. The pair share children Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon. They were spiritually married on March 25, 1994.

“You said you were not interested in me. You weren’t interested in a sexual marriage with me. You said, ‘People survive for years without having an intimate marriage.’ You said that,” Christine continued. Kody then turned the tables by telling her, “You’re blaming me for me being turned off by your behavior.”

Kody has already slammed Christine’s request that he sleep on the sofa and not their bed when he visits. “I don’t want to be sexist here, but why does a guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room too,” the Brown patriarch said in a separate preview clip from the premiere episode, adding, “What’s the point of staying the night there? It’s the walk of shame. I’m not going to do it.”

Christine left the family home base in Arizona and moved back to Utah before their split announcement. She also previously hinted at Kody’s still-intimate marriage with fellow sister wife Robyn Brown.

“Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage,” Christine said. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Kody is still legally married to Robyn, 43, whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship. He is also still spiritually married to sister wives Meri, 50, and Janelle Brown, who joined the brood in 1990.

Sister Wives season 17 premieres on TLC Sunday, September 11, at 10 p.m. ET.