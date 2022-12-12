Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown.

“Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.

The mother of six shared that she was spending time with some of the Brown kids just two days after In Touch broke the news that she ended her spiritual marriage to Kody, 53, after almost three decades.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source exclusively told In Touch of the reality star, noting that she ultimately “outgrew” the Brown patriarch.

Kody later confirmed the separation during the December 11 finale of the TLC show, explaining that he is no longer with Janelle or his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

“I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine,” he revealed.

Throughout season 17 of Sister Wives, fans watched how Kody and Christine’s separation negatively impacted his other marriages, including his one with Janelle. The former sister wives created a strong bond and maintained a close relationship after Christine confirmed her split from Kody in November 2021.

During the November 27 episode, Kody insisted that his separation from Christine, 50, was damaging his relationships with Janelle and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. However, his first wife, Meri Brown, seemed relatively unimpacted as she’s been living an independent life for years.

“I’m struggling so much with this divorce. It’s probably poisoning my relationship with Janelle a little bit and definitely poisoning my relationship with Robyn,” the father of 18 said during a confessional. “I think that’s because I haven’t figured out what I am when we’re not this family. I’m out of my frame and I’m out of my purpose. I’m spiritually off course. I’m a mess.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle and Kody confirmed their split following speculation that the pair – who share kids Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Garrison, 24, Hunter, 22, Gabe, 21, and Savanah, 18 – had gone their separate ways.

While exclusively speaking to In Touch in November, Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, claimed that the Utah native left Kody “a long time ago.”

“As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle’s] similar to, in Meri’s situation where she’s just staying in a marriage that’s not really a marriage,” she admitted. “I don’t think they’ve had a marriage for a long, long, long time. It’s just platonic.”