Returning? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown teased fans about possibly moving back to Coyote Pass in a social media video.

“Hey, so, you’ll have to excuse … I have Garrison here. Garrison, say ‘hello,’” the TLC personality, 52, began her clip, which she posted via Instagram on Saturday, April 9. Janelle was smiling ear to ear as she panned the camera over to her son while showing off the picturesque views of the polygamous family’s plot of land on the Coyote Pass. Janelle shares son Garrison, 23, and other kids Logan, Hunter, Gabriel, Madison and Savanah with husband Kody Brown.

“But, you know what? We came out to the property to … we’re starting to get things ready for this next summer,” she continued. “And I remember how I much I love it here. You know, I was in town for the winter — and I love town, love it — but gosh! And I forget about what it’s like out here, and I came out and it’s kind of starting to be spring and … I just love it here.”

Later in her selfie video, the Strive With Janelle founder explained what she and Garrison were doing.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“We’re moving stuff around, but, like, look at this whole thing, right? Come on, it’s just amazing,” she gushed about the vast outdoor landscape. “I’m so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more. So, I hope your Saturday is just good. Thanks for indulging me for a minute ‘cause I just wanted to say, I love the mountains. I love being on this property. I love it all.”

It seems the reality TV star has been enjoying the springtime weather, as she recently visited a beautiful region which she noted was “near Roosevelt Lake” in a Saturday, April 2, Instagram post.

The reality TV star’s video comes just three weeks after In Touch confirmed that Janelle had previously launched a “retail trade” company called NTYK, LLC. Her office is located in a commercial building in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Sister Wives fans have been following Kody’s family’s housing journey since they left Las Vegas and moved to Arizona in 2018. The businessman, 53, originally wanted to build a large home where he and Janelle and the other wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown would live. However, they weren’t on the same page, which is why Kody agreed to build five separate houses on the land.

In October 2021, Janelle shared her plans to return to Flagstaff, then officially moved off the land that November. That same month, Christine, 49, announced her and Kody’s split.

At the time of publication, In Touch confirmed that there are no building permits filed on the parcels of land that Kody had purchased.