Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her first Easter since her December 2022 split from Kody Brown with her sons.

“Making rolls for dinner. Boys are coming over later,” Janelle, 53, shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 9, alongside a plate full of freshly baked biscuits. “We are going to actually sit down at the table.”

In an earlier post, the mom of six shared the recipe, which she noted was the “origin recipe for Christine’s famous rolls.”

“Making my mom’s rolls today and feeling her close,” the TLC personality wrote as she documented the process. “I will keep these cards in her handwriting and maybe even pass them on.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

The holiday family gathering looks different this year for the Browns after it was revealed Janelle and Kody ended their marriage in December 2022 after nearly 30 years together.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time, adding that the Sister Wives star “outgrew him.”

The cracks in Janelle and Kody’s marriage were amplified amid the coronavirus pandemic after the polygamous patriarch set a list of strict rules for the family to abide by, causing major tension between Kody and their son’s Garrison and Gabriel.

Apart from their two sons, Janelle and Kody have four other kids together — Logan, Maddie, Hunter, and Savanah. Prior to their split in February 2022, Janelle admitted Kody had a strained relationship with “[several] of [his] children,” during part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all.

Kody previously opened up about the tension with his two sons, stating, “I make rules, [they] abide by them.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“I understand that these two needed their social lives,” the businessman added. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different. It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

Amid their ongoing tensions, Garrison moved out of their family home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and purchased a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom, Arizona home in January 2022.

As for Gabriel, their relationship was dramatically affected when Kody forgot about his 21st birthday — a moment captured on season 17 of the long-running series.

However, this isn’t the first holiday the family has spent away from Kody, in November 2022, Janelle celebrated Thanksgiving with her kids amid rumors the pair were headed toward a split.