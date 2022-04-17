Sister Wives star Janelle Brown joked that her son Garrison Brown is “becoming his parents” amid his ongoing drama with dad Kody Brown.

Janelle, 52, reposted a video of Garrison, 24, “grilling” after he had originally posted the clip via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 16.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“First time grilling,” he wrote. “And just like that I became a 40-year-old man.”

Garrison’s mom found humor in her son’s post as she reshared it to her Story with her own caption. “Is Garrison becoming his parents,” she questioned with a thinking emoji and a crying laughing emoji.

“They say it happens when you buy a house,” the mother of six added.

Janelle and Kody’s son recently became a first-time homeowner after leaving his family home late last year amid ongoing drama with his father over COVID-19 protocols. He purchased a $329,000, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Arizona, In Touch confirmed in January 2022.

“Several of [Kody’s] children are at odds with him because of the ways his [COVID-19] rules went down,” Janelle said of her son’s strained relationship with his father during part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all on February 6.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” Kody, 53, said of sons Gabe Brown and Garrison at the time. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

“I make rules, you guys abide by them. I understand that these two needed their social lives,” he added. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different,” he continued. “It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

Despite all the family drama, the TLC star shared a sweet tribute for her son’s 24th birthday earlier this week.

“Celebrated Garrison’s birthday over the weekend,” Janelle shared via Instagram on April 14.

“Apparently they have these super detailed Lego sets for older kids/ kids at heart / collectors / anyone with enough patience. So, we got together and gave him one,” she added alongside a photo of her son holding a giant Star Wars Lego kit. “I secretly think his brothers are all jealous. Legos were the toy of choice growing up at our house.”