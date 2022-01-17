Sister Wives star Janelle Brown introduced the newest member of her family after reuniting with her kids for a family dinner in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Garrison called me today to say he has adopted a cat! He bought a home last month and now feels he is in a more settled place,” Janelle, 52, shared in an update about the new pet in her brood on Sunday, January 16. “Name is TBD [to be determined]. Garrison told me this is his first official family portrait.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

The announcement about Garrison’s new kitten came shortly after he purchased a $329,000 house in Arizona, making him a first-time homeowner at the age of 23.

Janelle and husband Kody Brown’s son opted for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property renovated with wood flooring, according to a listing viewed by In Touch.

Over the weekend, Janelle had plans to meet up with her daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) in Phoenix for an event with Plexus, a weight loss company they are both collaborating with amid their fitness journeys.

“The boys drove down, and we met for dinner,” the Flagstaff resident wrote about their last-minute reunion, alongside a portrait including her and Kody’s kids Savanah, Maddie, Gabriel and Garrison. Janelle added, “Happy mama!”

In the comments, Kody’s son shared with now-estranged wife Christine sounded off about how much he missed his loved ones. Paedon replied, “I’m so jealous!!!”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

As drama between the polygamous family continues to unfold in season 16, fans have been eager for an update on their Coyote Pass building plans especially after Christine, 49, left Arizona and moved back to Utah to be closer to her kids.

Janelle was the first of the brood to move onto their new property in an RV last summer, but she has since returned to Flagstaff until it warms up outside.

“Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter,” she shared about her plans. “We decided to find short-term housing in town instead of riding out the winter. Next year, I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water). I loved, loved, loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.