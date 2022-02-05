Sister Wives fans praised Janelle Brown for raising such “amazing kids” amid the ongoing drama with husband Kody Brown.

“When you come home after a long day to find a surprise,” Janelle, 52, captioned a photo via Instagram on Friday, February 4, of a note from son Gabe along with flowers he gave her. “Grateful for my kids,” she added in addition to a heart-eyed emoji.

Fans of the reality series took to the comments section to applaud her for how wonderful her six children — Gabriel “Gabe,” 21, Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Madison and Savanah — are, whom she shares with Kody, 53.

“And this is why you should always chose your kids over Kody!!!!” one Instagram user wrote in a comment. “You and Christine really did raise the best bunch of kids ever,” another chimed in, as Christine Brown, who split from Kody in November 2021, shares children Mykelti, Paedon, Aspen, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truly Brown with Kody. “You should be proud,” they added to their comment.

A third fan also weighed in, writing “Good job mom! YOU YOU YOU did good!!!!”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle and Kody have been at odds with one other all throughout season 16. In one scene that aired on January 2, the pair got into a heated debate during a conversation between all four wives and Kody regarding their 2020 winter holiday plans. Upon refusing to follow Kody’s coronavirus protocols, Janelle felt her husband was accusing her of not following his COVID-19 guidelines and that he was “guilt-tripping” her as a result.

A few of his rules included wearing a mask in public, washing hands often and changing clothing after visiting stores.

“You know what? F—k off,” she bluntly told Kody in the scene before walking away from the discussion.

Kody admitted he and Janelle are “not in sync” in a sneak peek of part 2 of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, which will air on Sunday, February 6, obtained by People. “We don’t really partner well, but we actually just are able to have a marriage that, if you will, lower in attachment.”

Gabe was also having issues with Kody throughout most of the season, since he and Garrison, 23, got into an argument with Kody because of his COVID-19 protocols.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” the father of 18 said in an exclusive sneak peek, per Us Weekly. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

Further into the clip, Kody explained how he gave them an ultimatum to follow his household rules, since the two wanted to go out to socialize with others.

“I make rules, you guys abide by them,” he told Gabe and Garrison in the teaser, before telling host Sukanya Krishnan, “I understand that these two needed their social lives. I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different. It’s changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”