Next moves. Sister Wives star Kody Brown is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife after his splits from Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” explains the insider, adding that the TLC star, 53, wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to Robyn Brown as his only remaining spouse.

While Kody is already a father of 19 children and reevaluating his life after three of his four marriages fell apart, the family patriarch is hopeful he’ll find someone new.

“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives,” continues the insider.

The former car salesman married his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2014. At the time, he legally divorced his first wife, Meri, while staying spiritually married to her, in order to legally wed Robyn so he could adopt her three children from a previous relationship. This caused an unresolved rift between the wives, but Robyn has been adamant that she is only interested in a polygamous relationship.

“I mean, I know this just sounds really funky, but like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing,” Robyn, who grew up in a polygamous family, explained during a January 2021 episode.

The My Sisterwife’s Closet founder even turned down past romantic partners in search of a polygamous family.

“If I wanted to live monogamy, I could have [it],” Robyn explained during her confessional. “I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men. It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

Christine, 50, was the first of Kody’s wives to leave him, announcing their split in November 2021. The pair wed in 1994 and share six children.

“Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote on social media at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Christine opened up about feeling like a “basement wife,” during the season 16 tell-all in February 2022.

“Every single day of my life, I wake up and I have a choice to make if I’m in a situation like that. And in the end, I would love to just be strong and be like, ‘No, no, no, no,’ and just cause more contention. … Or, I can just go, ‘OK, OK. That’s fine, that’s fine, that’s fine,’ and make it easier,” she explained at the time, hinting that the “queen wife” in Kody’s life was Robyn. “But then, in the end, I lose myself … The cost is me.”

Nearly one year later, In Touch broke the news that Janelle, 53, also left her husband after 29 years together, with a separate source exclusively saying, “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own.”

Days later, Meri confirmed Kody decided to end their marriage after 32 years together.

“We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision,” she said during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all in December 2022. “I’ve never heard him say that to me.”