It’s no surprise that Kody Brown and his three wives — Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown — plus Christine Brown, who announced her split from her husband in November, have money in the bank after starring on TLC‘s Sister Wives since 2010. In fact, their individual net worths are certainly higher than you would think.

How do the wives make their hefty salaries? They each have their own side hustles on top of their reality TV appearances. Meri runs a cute bed and breakfast called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah, which she started after buying back a home that her great-great-grandparents had built and transforming it into an inn. Meri is also a popular LuLaRoe independent seller.

Janelle, who now resides in an RV on their Coyote Pass land, started her own company called Strive with Janelle, which is mostly focused on blogging and sharing workout motivation on social media. She is also a certified health coach who offers “body compassion and accountability coaching,​​” according to her website. Additionally, she generates revenue via Cameo by making paid videos for fans.

Recently, Janelle launched a health and wellness program with her daughter Maddie to help others achieve their fitness goals.

As for Robyn, the newest Sister Wife’s main job is maintaining My Sisterwife’s Closet, the four wives’ “online jewelry and clothing line boutique.” Kody also helped launch the project. The mother of five is reportedly the main driving force behind the online store, and she previously wrote many of the blog posts while designing her own lines. However, the project was started by all four of the wives, so they all chipped in.

However, the website has been down with a notice that the team is “busy updating the store for you” and will be “back soon” since 2019.

Christine started a legal business called CBrown Quest, LLC, in May 2020, The Sun reported after she registered the company with the Arizona Corporation Commission. She is also a LuLaRoe retailer and does Cameos, like Janelle, to stay connected with her fans.

