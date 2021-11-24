Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) revealed how much she is enjoying having Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel as a housemate after the 18-year-old relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to North Carolina this summer.

“How is it having Ysabel there?” one fan asked the daughter of Janelle and Kody Brown in an Instagram Q&A on Monday, November 22.

Maddie Brush/Instagram

Maddie, 26, enthusiastically replied, “We love it!!!!” while sharing a photo of herself and half-sister Ysabel next to her kids, Axel and Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie), on the front porch of her and husband Caleb Brush’s home they purchased in July 2021. While Maddie and Ysabel do not share the same mother, they are both daughters of the Brown family patriarch, Kody.

When questioned about her new digs, Maddie said she has adjusted and even grown to appreciate residing on the east coast.

“I like NC. A lot!! It took a little bit to grow on me, but I like it more and more,” the mom of two dished in her Q&A, more than two years after the Brush family moved for Caleb’s job opportunity.

Sister Wives fans just tuned in to the season 16 premiere on Sunday, November 21, during which Christine, 49, admitted she was “not excited” about moving onto the family’s new Coyote Pass property amid their delayed building plans.

“But we are [doing it], so I’d like to be excited about this property,” the mom of six vented. “I just have to talk myself into staying constantly now instead of just walking away.”

While TLC cameras captured the moments leading up to her move back to Utah, Christine announced that she was leaving Kody, 52, after 25 years together and nearly three decades of spiritual marriage on November 2. She later told one fan in a Cameo that she feels “like a much better person” post-split.

In the wake of their breakup, Kody — who is still spiritually married to Janelle, 52, and Meri Brown as well as legally married to Robyn Brown — offered advice to another fan in a Cameo video of his own obtained by In Touch.

“Make sure you find your soulmate, somebody that you can trust,” he said. “Plural marriage would become extremely, way more complicated. You know it works for some people; it has been a struggle for our family as we have shown.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.