Another one! Meri Brown confirmed her split from estranged husband Kody Brown during the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One tell-all.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri, 51, said in a sneak peek of the Sunday, December 18, episode obtained by People. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri. Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

During her scene with host Sukanya Krishnan, Meri watched a clip of Kody, 53, admitting that he didn’t consider himself Meri’s husband anymore. The two legally wed in April 1990 but divorced in September 2014 in order for Kody to legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown to adopt her children Dayton, Aurora and Breanna from a previous marriage. He and Meri, however, remained spiritually married.

“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” the family patriarch said.

The news of the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner and the businessman’s breakup comes just three days after a source exclusively told In Touch that Meri was “calling out” the “red flags” in her marriage.

“She’s over it. She admitted that his treatment of her has been disturbing,” the insider revealed on Monday, December 12, adding that the father of 18 “turns a blind eye” toward all of his “issues” with the LuLaRoe retailer.

During the Sunday, December 11, episode, fans watched Meri open up about their relationship in the wake of Christine’s departure from the family.

“It’s interesting hearing him talking about this, and the parallels that [are] happening with him and Christine and me and him [sic],” she elaborated in her confessional. “It’s kind of disturbing because, like, some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me. Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine, but not me.”

Kody and Christine publicly announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. For his part, Kody wrote in a separate post, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

However, TLC viewers didn’t watch their breakup play out until season 17 premiered on September 11. Since then, fans have seen the Brown family dynamic shift.

The season took an even more dramatic turn in recent weeks, as Janelle Brown also split from Kody after 29 years of spiritual marriage, In Touch exclusively confirmed on December 9.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a separate source told In Touch. During the December 11, episode, Kody confessed he and Janelle, 53, were “separated.”