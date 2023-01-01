Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year.

“Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 31. “A year of challenges and personal growth, a year of confusion and then clarity. A year of clearing out the old to make room for the new. A year of finding myself again and knowing who has my back. A year of travel, new friends, new businesses, epic adventures, fabulous memories, and divine interventions. A year so full of realizations and forward movement and setting the stage for the most amazing 2023. I’m here for it all. Thank you 2022, here I come 2023!”

The reality star’s remarks come shortly after news broke that the former couple had called it quits.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” Meri said in a teaser clip of the Sunday, December 18, Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, first shared by People on Thursday, December 15. “‘We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision,’ and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

During her conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan, Meri was shown a clip of Kody, 53, from a season 17 confessional in which he revealed he no longer considered himself Meri’s husband.

“I don’t really consider myself married to Meri,” the polygamous patriarch claimed in said confessional. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

While their 32-year marriage has come to an end, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said that she would be willing to try mending their relationship.

“I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested,” she said of Kody’s position.

Despite holding it together for the cameras, a source later told In Touch that Kody’s words were “like a slap in the face” to Meri.

“Kody’s disrespected her before, so this isn’t that surprising,” the insider told In Touch on December 15, adding that it’s “just one more reason to dislike him.”

Meri became Kody’s first wife after the two legally wed in April 1990. The pair welcomed one child together, Leon, in July 1995. In September 2014, Meri and Kody divorced in order for Kody to legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a previous marriage. He and Meri remained spiritually married.

In addition to Meri, Kody previously separated from Christine Brown, who announced their breakup in November 2021, and Janelle Brown, whose split was confirmed by In Touch on December 9. He remains legally married to fourth wife Robyn, 43.