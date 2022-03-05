Power dynamic? Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a rather cryptic message about people taking her “spot” following the season 16 drama and her estrangement from husband Kody Brown.

“People want to take your spot until they realize what it takes to play your position,” the quote from Instagram account @successowner read, which the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 5.

This isn’t the first time Meri has shared a few seemingly pointed statements online after the dramatic season 16 of the polygamous family’s longrunning TLC series. Its three-part season tell-all came to a close on February 21, during which Meri and Kody, 53, confessed how distant their spiritual marriage had become.

“She is still part of the family, but I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” the businessman told series host Sukanya Krishnan in part one of the tell-all, which premiered on January 30.

Meri later added in the episode that the two hadn’t been intimate in “maybe a decade” and are “just friends” at this point.

The pair spiritually and legally married in 1990 and welcomed their daughter, Mariah Brown, in July 1995. Kody spiritually wed his second wife, Janelle Brown, in 1993, which turned out to be a “struggle” for Meri as she admitted in part one of the tell-all.

By 1994, Kody added third wife Christine Brown to the group through a spiritual wedding ceremony. In May 2010, he spiritually wed Robyn Brown. He and Meri then legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could legally marry Robyn, 43, in December of that year to adopt her children — David, Aurora and Breanna — from a previous marriage. He and Meri have remained spiritually married since then. However, Christine, 49, announced she was splitting from Kody in November 2021, causing further drama within the Flagstaff, Arizona-based family.

Nearly one week after part one of the season 16 tell-all premiered, Meri openly discussed her and Kody’s relationship in a lengthy Instagram post.

“A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt … honest,” she explained in her caption. “It was hard to use and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that.”

After she explained her relationship status, Meri has been taking time for herself. She took a “solo” road trip on Saturday, February 26, and babysat one of her daughter’s dogs, Mr. Mosby, later that week.

“I sure do love solo road trips!” she captioned her Instagram selfie that weekend. “Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want!”