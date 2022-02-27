Flying solo! Sister Wives star Meri Brown decided to go on an excursion by herself amid her estrangement from husband Kody Brown.

“In the car again for a quick road trip!” The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, captioned an Instagram selfie on Saturday, February 26. “I sure do love solo road trips! Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want! And the things I get to see are amazing too! The beauty of this country is truly magical!”

While she was excited to take time alone, Meri also teased fans of the TLC show that she has “something fun happening this week” and “can’t wait to share it” with them.

Meri’s road trip comes right on the heels of the season 16 turmoil surrounding Kody, 53. Throughout the season 16 tell-all, Meri admitted her romance with the polygamist had fizzled out. Both also admitted that they were “just friends” by that point and revealed they had not been intimate in 10 years.

The two spiritually and legally married in 1990, welcoming daughter Mariah Brown in July 1995. Kody then brought second wife Janelle Brown into the plural family when they spiritually wed in 1993, which Meri recalled was a “struggle” for her during part 1 of the dramatic season 16 tell-all, which aired January 30 on TLC.

Kody then added third wife Christine Brown to the picture in 1994. In May 2010, he spiritually wed Robyn Brown. He and Meri later legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could legally marry the 43-year-old to adopt her children from a previous marriage: David, Aurora and Breanna. He and Meri have remained spiritually married since then. However, Christine, 49, announced her and the businessman’s split in November 2021, causing further drama in the Flagstaff, Arizona-based family.

Meri opened up about her distant relationship with Kody in an Instagram post that was uploaded on February 4. In her lengthy caption, she reflected on describing Kody as “estranged.”

“It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt … honest,” the reality star wrote at the time. “It was hard to use and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that.”

She then explained how she’s been “labeled” by some fans of the “certain TV show.”

“I’ve been called by viewers: desperate, pathetic, embarrassing, told I have no worth and no value and a plethora of other things that I won’t even mention here,” the TLC personality revealed. “In actuality, what you’ve seen is me no longer being silent. What you’ve seen is me using my voice to have fun and bring humor to a not so perfect situation.”