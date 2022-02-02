Setting up personal goals. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic message about her aspiration to be the “person [she] needed” amid drama with husband Kody Brown.



“Be the person who breaks the cycle,” the quote read, which Meri, 51, shared via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 2. “If you were judged, choose understanding. If you were rejected, choose acceptance. If you were shamed, choose compassion.”

The message continued, “Be the person you needed when you were hurting, not the person who hurt you. Vow to be better than what broke you — to heal instead of becoming bitter, so you can act from your heart, not your pain.”

The reality TV star has been posting multiple cryptic quotes this week amid her strained marriage to Kody, 53, including one which read, “Do not become small for people who refuse to grow,” which was posted one day prior, and another about creating a “beautiful life” for herself.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri and Kody legally and spiritually married in April 1990 and welcomed their daughter Mariah in July 1995. He added his second wife, Janelle Brown, into the polygamous family in 1993, followed by third wife Christine Brown in 1994. Four years after fourth wife Robyn Brown became part of the family in 2010, Kody legally divorced Meri that year in order to legally wed Robyn and adopt her three children — David, Aurora and Breanna — from a previous marriage.

Robyn, 43, is now Kody’s only legal spouse and spiritual spouse, whereas he is still spiritually married to Meri and Janelle, 52. Christine, 49, however, split from her husband in November 2021.

After Kody described his relationship with his first wife as platonic in part 1 of the Sister Wives season 16 tell-all, Meri opened up about her side of the story with host Sukanya Krishan.

“I miss emotional intimacy with him,” Meri said in the episode, which aired on Sunday, January 30. “I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him. I would love it if he would hold my hand.”

The Flagstaff, Arizona, resident also mentioned she has “hope” that Kody “will [come back to full fellowship].” However, she is also prepared to “create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have” if her husband does not return. “This is my family,” she added.

Kody then clarified that his first wife is “still part of the family” but then noted their relationship wouldn’t be the same as it was once before.

“I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad, it’s just a bad match,” the reality TV husband said during the tell-all.