Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a slew of cryptic quotes about “unhappy people” and others’ “perception” amid her and husband Kody Brown’s marital issues, which came to a head during part one of the tell-all.

“People who are not happy with themselves cannot possibly be happy with you,” read one quote shared by Meri, 51, via Instagram Story ahead of the explosive reunion on Sunday, January 30.

Meri Brown/Instagram

“Your perception may not be my reality,” another poignant message attributed to Aporva Kala said. “It is a narrow mind which cannot look at a subject from various points of view,” Meri posted in a separate quote by George Elliot.

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri seemed to be sending a message after part one of the drama-filled tell-all, where she and Kody, 53, got candid about the state of their marriage.

“She is still part of the family, but I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” the patriarch shockingly told host Sukanya Krishnan, noting he was trying to be “honest” without being “cruel.”

The former salesman admitted that his first wife is not a bad person, but they are a “bad match.” He also doubled down on his stance that they will “never” have a physical relationship together “again,” seemingly blaming Meri’s online affair — which turned out to be a catfish scandal — as the reason he no longer was interested in having a romantic relationship with her.

“I will be her friend. I will do what I can to protect her. [I] will build a house for her out on Coyote Pass, but I’m never going to feel safe in an intimate place,” he said.

For her part, Meri acknowledged it had been “maybe a decade” since she and Kody were physically involved. “I would love it if he would hold my hand, but that’s just not where we are,” she said.

Kody and Meri legally wed in 1990 and share one daughter, Mariah Brown. They divorced, while remaining spiritually married, in 2014 so he could legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown in order to adopt her children from a previous relationship.

While the legal divorce and catfish scandal took its toll on Kody and Meri’s marriage, Kody insisted that their issues had begun earlier on in their relationship.

“If we were not in plural marriage or felt religiously bound to stay together, things would have been a lot different a long time ago,” Kody admitted during the season 16 reunion.