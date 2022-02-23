Spilling the tea. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown revealed how dad Kody Brown and mom Christine Brown handle custody and visitation for 11-year-old daughter, Truely, following their divorce and their move to Utah.

“Mom does still speak to dad,” Paedon, 23, told The Sun in an interview published on Tuesday, February 22. “She wants to make sure that Truely has a relationship with dad and that he has a relationship with Truely.”

That being said, it’s unclear how often Kody, 53, has been seeing his daughter in person since they reside in different states. While the former salesman lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, with his remaining three wives — Meri, Janelle and Robyn — Christine, 49, relocated back to Utah with their youngest child. In addition to Paedon and Truely, Christine and Kody share adult children Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel and Gwendlyn.

In October 2021, In Touch confirmed the mom of six listed her new address in the city of Murray after obtaining the mortgage deed following the sale of her former Arizona house. At the time, she also described herself as a “single woman” in the deed.

Christine is renting the 3,000 square foot duplex she resides in with Truely. The property is only a three-minute drive from where daughter Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson, live.

Although Kody and Christine are seemingly coparenting Truely following their split, Paedon noted that things are still tense between the exes. “They do still speak, but there is a barrier there,” he confessed.

Things between the My 4 Wives alum and his older children are also strained, as Paedon said his own relationship with Kody is “not great” at the moment.

“I wish it was better. I don’t like putting up with the rules,” he said. “I love my family. I love my siblings. I do love my parents, but I don’t love all of the decisions that each of them have made.”

Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021 after being spiritually married for nearly three decades.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Addressing their split in his own message, Kody said Christine’s “decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.”

The father of 18 continued, “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”