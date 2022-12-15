And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him.

“I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”

The My Sisterwife’s Closet founder then pointed out that she turned down past potential lovers.

“If I wanted to live monogamy, I could have [sic],” Robyn explained during her confessional. “I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men. It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

She continued, “I had proposals before Kody, and I turned them down and I said, ‘No, I want to live plural marriage,’ and here I am. And I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, I want to live plural marriage!’”

It appears monogamy may be Robyn and Kody’s new reality, though, as the family patriarch, 53, has split from all of the other sister wives, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

The Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, announced her split from the businessman in November 2021. However, fans couldn’t watch the breakup play out until season 17, which premiered on September 11. Since then, viewers of the reality TV show have witnessed quite a few shakeups in the Brown family.

After Christine left the Arizona-based plural group and moved to Utah, her friend Janelle, 53, gradually expressed her dissent with Kody on multiple occasions, which mainly involved his strict COVID-19 household rules. As a result of Kody’s regulations, his and Janelle’s sons Gabe and Garrison had a falling out with their dad.

In addition to Gabe, 21, and Garrison, 24, the Plexus ambassador also shares children Madison, Logan, Hunter and Savanah with Kody.

On December 9, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle and Kody had called it quits after 29 years of spiritual marriage.

“Janelle is a strong, independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider told In Touch that day, adding that she eventually “outgrew him.”

Less than one week later, a clip from the upcoming Sunday, December 18, Sister Wives: One on One tell-all episode revealed that Meri, 51, and Kody had split as well.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said in a teaser clip from the upcoming episode. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”