Sister Wives is coming back for a new season, and there’s sure to be plenty of drama, tension and fun Kody Brown hairstyles. Joining Kody for season 16 of the popular TLC show are his wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, as well as his now-ex partner Christine Brown.

Season 16 of Sister Wives Premiere Date

Season 16 is arriving ahead of schedule and will air on November 21, 2021

Fans have been eager for new episodes of Sister Wives after Christine, 49, reached her breaking point and admitted she wanted to move back to Utah and couldn’t “do marriage with Kody anymore and she didn’t want to be romantically involved with him any longer.

Christine and Kody, 52, have been spiritually married since March 1994 and have six children together — Kody has 18 altogether. On November 2, she shocked fans by announcing she was leaving Kody and leaving her life in Arizona behind to return to Utah.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality wrote at the time via Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Kody also took to Instagram with a statement confirming the news of their breakup. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18 wrote. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Will Christine and Kody’s Split Be on Sister Wives?

Christine is now living in Utah with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely, near her other children and extended family. In Touch confirmed the mom of six sold her property in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 8. However, she will still be on the show.

Christine confirmed that her decision to leave Kody and the aftermath was filmed and will be featured in upcoming episodes.

“First off, I want to thank you for your ongoing support,” the TLC star wrote in a statement via her LuLaRoe Facebook group on November 3, telling fans they will soon have more clarity. “I know you probably have many questions for me, but because my leaving has been documented as part of our family’s show, most of your questions will be answered on our episodes.”